Washington faces Miami, looks to build on Scherzer’s solid performance

Washington Nationals (38-40, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (30-47, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Marlins: Zac Gallen (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Max Scherzer. Scherzer pitched eight innings, giving up one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Miami.

The Marlins are 12-23 against teams from the NL East. Miami has hit 60 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the club with 10, averaging one every 28.7 at-bats.

The Nationals are 20-17 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Howie Kendrick leads the team with a mark of .328. The Nationals won the last meeting 6-1. Max Scherzer earned his seventh victory and Trea Turner went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Trevor Richards took his eighth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 10 home runs and has 34 RBIs. JT Riddle is 8-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 39 extra base hits and has 53 RBIs. Juan Soto has 15 hits and is batting .429 over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 7-3, .278 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: 7-day IL (concussion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).