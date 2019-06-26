Houser expected to start as Brewers host the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (36-47, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-37, second in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-1, 2.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 24-16 in home games. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .326, good for fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with a mark of .406.

The Mariners are 19-22 on the road. Seattle has hit 145 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 19, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 47 extra base hits and is batting .336. Yasmani Grandal is 7-for-32 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 89 hits and has 60 RBIs. J.P. Crawford is 13-for-39 with a double, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .231 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .273 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Lorenzo Cain: day-to-day (right thumb).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).