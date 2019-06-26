Barreto, Fowler lift Las Vegas over Fresno 11-5

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Franklin Barreto homered, tripled and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Fresno Grizzlies 11-5 on Tuesday.

Dustin Fowler tripled twice with two runs for Las Vegas.

Fresno tied the game 2-2 in the second after Alec Keller hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Marmolejos.

Las Vegas answered in the top of the next frame, scoring five runs to take the lead. Seth Brown and Corban Joseph hit two-run home runs en route to the five-run lead.

Las Vegas starter Paul Blackburn (7-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Logan Ondrusek (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 11 hits over three innings.

Keller singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Grizzlies. Andrew Stevenson homered and singled.