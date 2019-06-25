Vranesh, McWilliams lead Ogden to 11-10 win over Rocky Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Joe Vranesh hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, and Sam McWilliams homered and had three hits as the Ogden Raptors beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 11-10 on Tuesday.

The single by Vranesh capped a two-run inning and gave the Raptors an 11-10 lead after McWilliams hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Andy Pages and Vranesh hit solo home runs to help give the Raptors a 9-1 lead. The Vibes came back to take a 10-9 lead in the sixth inning when they scored nine runs, including a bases-clearing double by Antonio Pinero.

Edward Cuello (1-0) got the win in relief while Jose Alberro (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Vibes, Pinero doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs. Ernesto Martinez doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.