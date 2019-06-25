Acosta leads Tri-City over Spokane 3-1

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matthew Acosta had two hits and two RBI as the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 3-1 on Tuesday.

Down 2-0 in the third, Spokane cut into the lead when Tanner Gardner hit an RBI single, bringing home Jake Hoover.

The Dust Devils added to their lead in the fifth inning when Acosta hit an RBI single, driving in Sean Guilbe.

Felix Minjarez (2-0) got the win in relief while Spokane starter Florencio Serrano (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.