Lachance, Peguero lead the way for Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Kevin Lachance doubled twice and singled twice, driving in two runs as the Missoula Osprey topped the Billings Mustangs 9-6 on Tuesday.
Liover Peguero doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Missoula.
Billings grabbed a 5-4 lead in the fourth after Ranser Amador drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Eric Yang as part of a four-run inning.
Following the big inning, the Osprey took the lead for good with four runs in the seventh inning. Tristen Carranza scored on a wild pitch en route to the three-run lead.
The Osprey tacked on another run in the eighth when Lachance hit an RBI double, driving in Luvin Valbuena.
Liu Fuenmayor (1-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Nick Travieso (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
