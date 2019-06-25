Mejias-Brean’s double leads El Paso to 12-11 win over Sacramento

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Seth Mejias-Brean hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 12-11 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday.

The double by Mejias-Brean started the scoring in a three-run inning and tied the game 10-10. Later in the inning, El Paso took the lead when Mejias-Brean scored on a wild pitch and then added to it when Esteban Quiroz hit an RBI single.

In the top of the ninth, Sacramento cut into the lead on an error that scored Joey Rickard.

Andres Munoz (3-2) got the win in relief while Williams Jerez (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several River Cats chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Chris Shaw homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

El Paso improved to 4-1 against Sacramento this season.