Urena’s double leads Cedar Rapids to 4-3 win over Wisconsin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Estamy Urena hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 4-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday.

The double by Urena capped a three-run inning and gave the Kernels a 4-2 lead after Jared Akins scored on a forceout earlier in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Wisconsin cut into the lead on a solo home run by Korry Howell.

Alex Schick (3-1) got the win in relief while Wisconsin starter Logan Gillaspie (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.