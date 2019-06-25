Gomez, Torres lift Pulaski over Princeton 6-1

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Saul Torres doubled twice and singled, and Yoendrys Gomez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Pulaski Yankees beat the Princeton Rays 6-1 on Tuesday.

Gomez (2-0) allowed one run while striking out two and walking two to pick up the win.

Pulaski got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Anthony Volpe advanced to second on a wild pitch and then scored on a single by Ryder Green.

After Pulaski added three runs in the fourth, the Rays cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jelfry Marte scored on a groundout.

The Yankees later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Roberto Chirinos scored on a forceout, while Anthony Garcia hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Taj Bradley (0-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out four and walked two.