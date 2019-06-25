Smith’s single leads Elizabethton to 6-5 win over Bristol

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Max Smith hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Elizabethton Twins to a 6-5 win over the Bristol Pirates on Tuesday.

The single by Smith started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Twins a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Albee Weiss hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Yeremi De La Cruz.

In the top of the fifth, Bristol scored four runs, including a two-run single by Brendt Citta.

Osiris German (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bristol starter Tahnaj Thomas (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

In the losing effort, the Pirates scored a season-high five runs. For the Pirates, Jesus Valdez homered and singled, scoring two runs.