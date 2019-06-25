Chang’s double leads Columbus to 4-1 win over Toledo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Yu Chang hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 4-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday. With the victory, the Clippers swept the short two-game series.

The double by Chang scored Greg Allen and Mark Mathias to give the Clippers a 2-1 lead.

The Clippers later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Ryan Flaherty hit a solo home run, while Mathias scored on a forceout in the seventh.

Starter Shao-Ching Chiang (5-5) got the win while Gregory Soto (0-2) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Jordy Mercer reached base three times for the Mud Hens.