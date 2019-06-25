Glendinning’s double leads Altoona to 5-1 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Robbie Glendinning hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday.

The double by Glendinning, part of a four-run inning, gave the Curve a 2-1 lead before Bligh Madris hit a two-run single later in the inning.

The Curve tacked on another run in the eighth when Brett Pope scored on a wild pitch.

Altoona right-hander James Marvel (8-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Caleb Baragar (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gio Brusa homered and doubled for the Flying Squirrels.

With the win, Altoona improved to 9-3 against Richmond this season.