Glendinning’s double leads Altoona to 5-1 win over Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Robbie Glendinning hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday.
The double by Glendinning, part of a four-run inning, gave the Curve a 2-1 lead before Bligh Madris hit a two-run single later in the inning.
The Curve tacked on another run in the eighth when Brett Pope scored on a wild pitch.
Altoona right-hander James Marvel (8-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Caleb Baragar (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Gio Brusa homered and doubled for the Flying Squirrels.
With the win, Altoona improved to 9-3 against Richmond this season.
