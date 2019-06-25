Sports
Bohorquez’s homer leads Kingsport to 4-3 win over Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Anderson Bohorquez hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 4-3 win over the Burlington Royals on Tuesday.
The home run by Bohorquez scored Cristopher Pujols to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.
The Mets tacked on another run in the eighth when Scott Ota scored on a forceout.
Burlington saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rafael Romero hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Kingsport lead to 4-3.
Christofer Dominguez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Burlington starter Adrian Alcantara (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
