Bohorquez’s homer leads Kingsport to 4-3 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Anderson Bohorquez hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 4-3 win over the Burlington Royals on Tuesday.

The home run by Bohorquez scored Cristopher Pujols to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

The Mets tacked on another run in the eighth when Scott Ota scored on a forceout.

Burlington saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rafael Romero hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Kingsport lead to 4-3.

Christofer Dominguez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Burlington starter Adrian Alcantara (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.