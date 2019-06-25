Rodriguez, Neustrom spur Delmarva to 5-0 win over Lakewood

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Robert Neustrom hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Grayson Rodriguez allowed just one hit over five innings as the Delmarva Shorebirds topped the Lakewood BlueClaws 5-0 on Tuesday.

Rodriguez (7-1) struck out six to get the win.

In the second inning, Delmarva went up 2-0 early on a home run by JC Encarnacion that scored Neustrom. The Shorebirds scored again in the sixth when Neustrom hit a two-run home run and Nick Horvath scored on a passed ball.

Jhordany Mezquita (2-5) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The BlueClaws were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 9-1 against Lakewood this season.