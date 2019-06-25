Sports
Carter leads Danville over Bluefield 9-4
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Willie Carter had three hits and three RBI as the Danville Braves beat the Bluefield Blue Jays 9-4 on Tuesday.
Danville went up 5-0 in the second after Carter hit a two-run double.
Trailing 7-1, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Eric Rivera scored on an error and PK Morris hit a two-run home run.
Danville southpaw Filyer Sanchez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Roither Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up three runs and three hits while only recording two outs.
For the Blue Jays, Miguel Hiraldo homered and singled.
