Avila leads DSL Padres to 4-2 win over DSL D-backs1

, (AP) -- Manuel Avila pitched six scoreless innings, leading the DSL Padres over the DSL D-backs1 in a 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Avila (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one hit.

DSL Padres started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Nerwilian Cedeno advanced to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a ground out by Willmert Paula, and then scored on a single by Victor Duarte.

After DSL Padres added three runs, the DSL D-backs1 cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Edward Romero stole home.

The DSL D-backs1 saw their comeback attempt come up short after Manuel Garcia hit an RBI single, scoring Asdrubal Martinez in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Padres lead to 4-2.

Jean Marcelino (0-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out four and walked one.