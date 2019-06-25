Sports
Avila leads DSL Padres to 4-2 win over DSL D-backs1
, (AP) -- Manuel Avila pitched six scoreless innings, leading the DSL Padres over the DSL D-backs1 in a 4-2 win on Tuesday.
Avila (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one hit.
DSL Padres started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Nerwilian Cedeno advanced to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a ground out by Willmert Paula, and then scored on a single by Victor Duarte.
After DSL Padres added three runs, the DSL D-backs1 cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Edward Romero stole home.
The DSL D-backs1 saw their comeback attempt come up short after Manuel Garcia hit an RBI single, scoring Asdrubal Martinez in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Padres lead to 4-2.
Jean Marcelino (0-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out four and walked one.
