Campana leads DSL Pirates1 to 5-4 win over DSL Rangers1

, (AP) -- Sergio Campana hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Pirates1 to a 5-4 win over the DSL Rangers1 in a game that was called early on Tuesday.

The triple by Campana capped a two-run inning and gave the DSL Pirates1 a 5-4 lead after Eliazer Montero hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Carlos Campos (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Carlos Naveda (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Junior Paniagua singled four times for the DSL Rangers1. Luisangel Acuna doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs.