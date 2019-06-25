Arrieta scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts New York

New York Mets (37-42, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (40-38, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Walker Lockett (0-1, 23.14 ERA, 2.57 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (6-6, 4.12 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Phillies are 17-17 against NL East opponents. Philadelphia is slugging .417 as a unit. Ranger Suarez leads the club with a 1.000 slugging percentage.

The Mets are 19-16 against division opponents. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .398. The Phillies won the last meeting 13-7. Zach Eflin earned his seventh victory and Maikel Franco went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Steven Matz registered his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bruce leads the Phillies with 21 home runs and is batting .232. Rhys Hoskins is 8-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 46 extra base hits and has 61 RBIs. Todd Frazier is 11-for-31 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .244 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mets: 4-6, .289 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (left hamstring strain), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).