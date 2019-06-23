Patino leads AZL D-backs to 8-2 win over AZL Indians Blue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Wilderd Patino had three hits and two RBI as the AZL D-backs beat the AZL Indians Blue 8-2 on Monday.

AZL D-backs started the scoring in the first inning when Patino hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

The AZL Indians Blue cut into the deficit in the third inning when Pablo Jimenez scored on a groundout.

The AZL D-backs later added four runs in the third and one in the fourth and sixth to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

AZL D-backs right-hander Gerald Ogando (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hunter Gaddis (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after giving up two runs and two hits over one inning.