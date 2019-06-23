Plaz’s double leads Greeneville to 4-1 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Peterson Plaz hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Greeneville Reds to a 4-1 win over the Bristol Pirates on Sunday.

Reyny Reyes scored on the play to give the Reds a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a double by Plaz.

The Reds later tacked on two runs in the ninth when AJ Bumpass scored when a runner was thrown out and Plaz hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Reyes doubled and singled twice for Greeneville.

Matt Gill (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Wilger Camacho (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.