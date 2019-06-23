Daza’s single leads Albuquerque to 8-6 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Yonathan Daza hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to an 8-6 win over the Reno Aces on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Isotopes and a three-game winning streak for the Aces.

The single by Daza, part of a two-run inning, gave the Isotopes a 7-6 lead before Drew Weeks hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Jesus Azuaje hit an RBI single in the first inning to help give the Isotopes a 4-0 lead. The Aces came back to take a 6-4 lead in the third inning when Yasmany Tomas drew a bases-loaded walk and then scored on a grand slam by Wyatt Mathisen.

Albuquerque tied the game 6-6 in the sixth when Roberto Ramos hit a two-run double.

Phillip Diehl (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jimmie Sherfy (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Abraham Almonte doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Aces.