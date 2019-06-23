Smith leads Elizabethton over Kingsport 12-6

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Max Smith had three hits and two RBI as the Elizabethton Twins defeated the Kingsport Mets 12-6 on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Kingsport cut into the lead when Cristopher Pujols hit an RBI single, driving in Kennie Taylor.

Elizabethton answered in the next half-inning, scoring five runs to extend its lead. Alex Isola hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Seth Gray en route to the six-run lead.

The Twins later added four runs in the sixth and one in the ninth. In the sixth, Spencer Steer scored on an error, while Steer hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Erik Cha (2-0) got the win in relief while Kingsport starter Michel Otanez (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.