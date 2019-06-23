Valera scores winning run in 11th, Mahoning Valley beats Auburn 2-1 in walk-off finish

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- George Valera scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the 11th inning, as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers defeated the Auburn Doubledays 2-1 on Sunday.

Valera scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the top of the third, Auburn took the lead on an error that scored Rafael Bautista. Mahoning Valley answered in the fourth inning when Michael Cooper hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Raynel Delgado.

Reliever Jose Oca (2-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to pick up the win. Pearson McMahan (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run in the New York-Penn League game.