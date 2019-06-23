Alexander leads Hudson Valley to 5-1 win over Aberdeen

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Hill Alexander had three hits and two RBI as the Hudson Valley Renegades beat the Aberdeen IronBirds 5-1 on Sunday.

Up 2-1, the Renegades extended their lead in the sixth inning when Greg Jones drew a bases-loaded walk and Alexander hit a two-run single.

Joe LaSorsa (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Aberdeen starter Leonardo Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Alex Murphy homered and singled for the IronBirds.