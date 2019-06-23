Peraza leads Staten Island to 11-1 win over Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Oswald Peraza had three hits and three RBI, as the Staten Island Yankees exploded for a season-high in runs in an 11-1 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday. The Yankees swept the three-game series with the win.

Staten Island went up 3-0 in the fourth after Mitchell Robinson hit a two-run double.

The Yankees later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Isaiah Pasteur hit a bases-clearing triple, while Peraza hit a bases-clearing triple in the ninth.

Staten Island starter Josh Maciejewski (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Garrison Bryant (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Staten Island took advantage of some erratic Brooklyn pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.