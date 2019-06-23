Sports
Kieboom, Stevenson hit grand slams, lead Fresno over Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson hit grand slams to lead the Fresno Grizzlies to a 22-9 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday.
Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Salt Lake grabbed the lead when Taylor Ward hit a solo home run and Brennon Lund hit an RBI single.
Fresno answered in the next half-inning, scoring seven runs to take the lead for good. The Grizzlies sent 11 men to the plate as Kieboom hit a grand slam en route to the six-run lead.
Fresno later scored in three additional innings, including a 10-run seventh, when Stevenson hit a grand slam to help punctuate the blowout.
Brandon Snyder (1-0) got the win in relief while Alex Klonowski (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
In the losing effort, Salt Lake got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Jarrett Parker homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.
