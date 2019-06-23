Kieboom, Stevenson hit grand slams, lead Fresno over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson hit grand slams to lead the Fresno Grizzlies to a 22-9 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Salt Lake grabbed the lead when Taylor Ward hit a solo home run and Brennon Lund hit an RBI single.

Fresno answered in the next half-inning, scoring seven runs to take the lead for good. The Grizzlies sent 11 men to the plate as Kieboom hit a grand slam en route to the six-run lead.

Fresno later scored in three additional innings, including a 10-run seventh, when Stevenson hit a grand slam to help punctuate the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brandon Snyder (1-0) got the win in relief while Alex Klonowski (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Salt Lake got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Jarrett Parker homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.