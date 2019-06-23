Reavie holds off Bradley, Sucher for first win in 11 years

Chez Reavie hits off the ninth tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Cromwell, Conn. AP Photo

Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory and first in 11 years, closing with a 1-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher.

The 37-year-old Reavie, also the 2008 Canadian Open winner, finished at 17-under 263 at TPC River Highlands a week after tying for third in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Reavie took a six-stroke lead into the round after a shooting a 63 on Saturday. But Bradley chipped away and got within a stroke on the par-4 15th when he made a 7 1/2-foot birdie putt after Reavie missed an 11-footer.

Reavie put the tournament away on the par-4 17th, making a 14-foot birdie putt, while Bradley three-putted for a double bogey. Bradley and Sucher each shot 67, with Sucher playing the back nine in 5-under 30,

Vaughn Taylor birdied the final five holes for a 65 to finish fourth at 12 under.