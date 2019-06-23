Shaw’s single leads Sacramento to 4-3 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Chris Shaw hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 4-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday.

The single by Shaw scored Mike Gerber and Levi Michael to give the River Cats a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Las Vegas cut into the deficit on a double by Nick Martini that scored Jonah Heim.

Steven Okert (5-1) got the win in relief while Trey McNutt (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Despite the loss, Las Vegas is 10-5 against Sacramento this season.