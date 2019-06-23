Poteet, Millan spur Jacksonville to 7-1 win over Pensacola

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- J.C. Millan hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Cody Poteet struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 7-1 on Sunday.

Poteet (5-3) allowed one hit while walking one to get the win.

Up 2-0 in the third, Jacksonville extended its lead when Millan and Stone Garrett hit back-to-back two-run and solo home runs.

Jorge Alcala (5-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Pensacola is 10-4 against Jacksonville this season.