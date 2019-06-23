White’s homer leads Arkansas to 5-1 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Evan White hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-1 win over the Midland RockHounds on Sunday.

The home run by White, part of a three-run inning, gave the Travelers a 3-1 lead before Joseph Odom hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Travelers tacked on another run in the ninth when Kyle Lewis hit an RBI double, bringing home Donnie Walton.

Starter Justus Sheffield (1-0) got the win while Angel Duno (2-3) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.