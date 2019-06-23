Lagrange, Senger and Molina lead Columbia in win

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Wagner Lagrange, Hayden Senger and Gerson Molina each had three hits, as the Columbia Fireflies beat the Asheville Tourists 11-9 on Sunday.

Senger homered and doubled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Asheville took a 2-1 lead in the first after Niko Decolati hit a two-run home run.

Leading 4-3, the Fireflies extended their lead with five runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run single by Mark Vientos.

The Fireflies later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Senger hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Molina to secure the victory.

Asheville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Grant Lavigne hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to help cut the Columbia lead to 11-9.

Tylor Megill (2-0) got the win in relief while Asheville starter Ryan Feltner (3-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

In the losing effort, Asheville got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Javier Guevara doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs.