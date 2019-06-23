Marrero’s walk leads Greenville to 4-1 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Alan Marrero drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 4-1 win over the Lexington Legends on Sunday.

The walk by Marrero started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Drive a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Tyler Dearden drew a bases-loaded walk and Brandon Howlett hit an RBI single.

The Legends cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jackson Lueck hit an RBI single, bringing home Nick Hutchins.

The Drive tacked on another run in the fourth when Howlett scored on a forceout.

Hunter Haworth (2-4) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Lexington starter Zach Haake (1-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Greenville took advantage of some erratic Lexington pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.