Yajure helps to shut out Bradenton, Tampa wins 2-0

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Miguel Yajure and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Tampa Tarpons defeated the Bradenton Marauders 2-0 on Sunday.

Yajure (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing four hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Brad Case (1-1) went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out five in the Florida State League game.

Tampa scored its runs when Diego Castillo and Isiah Gilliam hit solo home runs in the third and ninth innings.

Gilliam homered and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Stranding 13 men on base, the Marauders did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the Marauders, Travis Swaggerty doubled and singled, also stealing a base. Bradenton was held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Tampa staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.