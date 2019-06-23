Franklin’s single leads Indianapolis to 4-3 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Nick Franklin hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 4-3 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Sunday.

The single by Franklin scored Will Craig and Logan Hill to give the Indians a 3-2 lead.

The Red Sox tied the game in the eighth inning when Bryce Brentz hit an RBI single, bringing home Jantzen Witte.

The Indians took the lead for good in the ninth when Christian Kelley hit an RBI single, bringing home Darnell Sweeney.

Luis Escobar (2-1) got the win in relief while Jenrry Mejia (2-7) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Red Sox, Gorkys Hernandez homered and singled. Brentz homered and singled, driving in two runs.