AZL Rangers beats AZL Cubs 2 6-3

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Heriberto Hernandez scored on a wild pitch and Angel Aponte scored on a passed ball in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 6-3 win over the AZL Cubs 2 on Sunday.

The play gave the AZL Rangers a 2-1 lead.

The AZL Rangers later added one run in the sixth and seventh innings and two in the ninth to secure the victory.

Leury Tejada (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Manuel Heredia (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.