Badji scored twice in FC Dallas’ 3-0 win over Toronto FC

Dominique Badji scored twice, Bressan added another and FC Dallas beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Saturday night.

Badji's short tap-in from the left of the goal at the 41st minute drew the ire of Toronto defenders who argued he was offside but the goal stood. Bressan scored his first goal of the season on a quick header off a corner kick in the 51st.

Badji finished the scoring in the 58th, taking a pass on an uncontested run down the left and bending a shot in.

Sixteen-year-old Ricardo Pepi made his MLS debut for Dallas (7-6-4), entering the game in the 84th minute.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

FC Dallas has three wins in its last five games. Toronto FC (5-7-4) is winless since May 4.

GALAXY 2, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Emmanuel Boateng and Favio Alvarez scored in a three-minute span early in the first half to help Los Angeles beat expansion FC Cincinnati.

Boateng scored his first goal of the minute in the 12th minute, taking a pass in stride running to the left side of the box and punching a left-footed shot across his body back to the right. Favio Alvarez connected in the 15th on a shot that resulted from FC Cincinnati's failure to clear the ball out of its own end. A pair of defenders collided trying to head the ball from the right of the box, giving Alvarez a clear shot.

The Galaxy (10-6-1) have won three of their last four. FC Cincinnati (3-12-2) was shut out for the second straight game.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, FIRE 1, TIE

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Albert Rusnak scored on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute to help Real Salt Lake tie the Chicago Fire 1-1 on Saturday night.

The free kick was set up when Mohammed Adams was called for a hand ball in the penalty area. Rusnak has six goals this season.

Chicago struck early when Aleksandar Katai scored in the fifth minute on a free kick.

Chicago (4-6-7) extended its home unbeaten streak to seven. Real Salt Lake (6-8-2) has been outscored 8-1 in its last three games.