Flores’ single leads Omaha to 6-5 win over San Antonio

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Jecksson Flores hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 6-5 win over the San Antonio Missions on Saturday.

The single by Flores capped a two-run inning and gave the Storm Chasers a 6-5 lead after Jorge Bonifacio hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Tim Hill (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alex Wilson (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Keston Hiura homered and singled for the Missions.