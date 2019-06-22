Stubbs hits walk-off double in 11th, Tri-City beats Vermont 6-5

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- C.J. Stubbs had a walk-off double in the 11th inning, as the Tri-City ValleyCats topped the Vermont Lake Monsters 6-5 on Saturday.

Matthew Barefoot scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

Kevin Richards hit an RBI single in the first inning and Jordan Diaz hit a three-run home run in the third to give the Lake Monsters a 4-0 lead. The ValleyCats came back to take a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning when Zach Biermann scored on an error and E.P. Reese hit an RBI single.

Vermont tied the game 5-5 in the seventh when Richards hit an RBI single, driving in Nick Ward.

Reliever Jervic Chavez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing one hit over 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Ward (0-1) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the New York-Penn League game.

Ward doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Lake Monsters.