Reeves’ home run leads Lynchburg over Winston-Salem in 10 innings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Mitch Reeves hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Lynchburg Hillcats to an 8-6 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday.

The home run by Reeves scored Gavin Collins.

The Dash tied the game 6-6 in the eighth when Jameson Fisher hit a solo home run.

Felix Tati (2-1) got the win in relief while Bennett Sousa (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Fisher homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Dash.