Burrows leads Erie to 2-0 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Beau Burrows allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Erie SeaWolves over the Akron RubberDucks in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Burrows (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two.

Erie scored its runs when Jose Azocar hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and Kody Eaves hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Zach Draper (0-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and eight hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

The RubberDucks were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the SeaWolves' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

With the win, Erie improved to 6-2 against Akron this season.