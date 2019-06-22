Davis’ single leads West Virginia to 3-2 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- J.R. Davis hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 3-2 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Saturday.

Bobby Honeyman scored on the play after he hit a double with two outs.

Lakewood took a 2-0 lead after Seth Lancaster hit an RBI single in the first inning and Abrahan Gutierrez hit a solo home run in the third. West Virginia answered in the fifth inning when Nick Rodriguez hit a two-run double.

Kyle Hill (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Kevin Gowdy (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Gutierrez homered and singled, scoring two runs for the BlueClaws. Luis Garcia singled three times.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 7-2 against Lakewood this season.