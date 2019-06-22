Northcut’s single leads Lowell over Connecticut in 9 innings

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Nicholas Northcut hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to help lead the Lowell Spinners to a 4-2 win over the Connecticut Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Juan Carlos Abreu scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Lowell added an insurance run when Northcut scored on a single by Antoni Flores.

After Connecticut's Jordan Verdon scored on a groundout in the bottom of the sixth, Lowell tied the game 2-2 in the next half-inning when Ricardo Cubillan scored when a runner was thrown out.

Kris Jackson (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Bairon De La Rosa (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.