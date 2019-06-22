Mesa leads Jupiter over Fort Myers 7-2

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Victor Victor Mesa had four hits and three RBI as the Jupiter Hammerheads topped the Fort Myers Miracle 7-2 on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, Fort Myers tied it up when Trevor Larnach hit an RBI double, driving in Gabriel Maciel.

The Hammerheads went out in front in the sixth inning when B.J. Lopez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Mesa.

Sean Guenther (3-0) got the win in relief while Joe Record (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Maciel singled twice, scoring two runs for the Miracle.