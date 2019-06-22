Goins’ homer leads Charlotte to 11-4 win over Louisville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Goins hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to an 11-4 win over the Louisville Bats on Saturday.

The home run by Goins scored Matt Skole and Daniel Palka to give the Knights a 3-0 lead.

Louisville answered in the top of the next frame when Aristides Aquino hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two.

Charlotte later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Alcides Escobar hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Charlotte left-hander Justin Nicolino (5-3) picked up the win after allowing four runs on five hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Keury Mella (4-7) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over five innings.

Aquino homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Bats.

With the win, Charlotte improved to 6-3 against Louisville this season.