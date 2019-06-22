Contreras’ walk leads DSL Red Sox1 to 10-9 win over DSL Rays1

, (AP) -- Imanol Contreras drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Red Sox1 to a 10-9 win over the DSL Rays1 on Saturday.

The walk by Contreras came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the DSL Red Sox1 a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, DSL Red Sox1 scored on three more plays, including a two-run single by Yorberto Mejicano and an RBI single by Nelfy Abreu.

Trailing 10-7, the DSL Rays1 cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Alejandro Pie and Estanli Castillo hit RBI doubles.

Royman Blanco (1-0) got the win in relief while Henry Torres (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Cristopher Barete doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs for the DSL Rays1. Castillo doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs.