Romero, Nolasco and Romero lead DSL Pirates2 in win

, (AP) -- Rayber Romero had five hits, while Rodolfo Nolasco and Randy Romero recorded three apiece as the DSL Pirates2 defeated the DSL Mariners 15-10 on Saturday.

Rayber Romero doubled and singled four times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Nolasco tripled, doubled and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

DSL Mariners went up 4-1 in the third after Noelvi Marte and Ortwin Pieternella hit RBI singles.

The DSL Pirates2 took the lead for good with six runs in the fifth inning. The DSL Pirates2 sent 11 men to the plate as Nolasco hit a two-run double en route to the three-run lead.

The DSL Pirates2 later added two runs in the sixth and six in the seventh. In the sixth, Dariel Lopez and Rayber Romero both drove in a run, while Bryan Mateo hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Miguel Diaz (1-1) got the win in relief while Abdiel Medina (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Junior Gonzalez singled three times for the DSL Mariners.