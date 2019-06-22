Burgos hits grand slam, leads DSL Cardinals Red over DSL D-backs2

, (AP) -- Diowill Burgos hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Red to a 17-4 win over the DSL D-backs2 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Burgos came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the DSL Cardinals Red a 14-3 lead. Later in the inning, Endri Salas hit an RBI single, bringing home Fernando Brazoban.

Luis Garcia (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL D-backs2 starter Diomede Sierra (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.