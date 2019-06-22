Sports
Bastardo’s homer leads DSL Pirates1 to 6-2 win over DSL Indians/Brewers
, (AP) -- Franrielis Bastardo hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Pirates1 to a 6-2 win over the DSL Indians/Brewers on Saturday.
The home run by Bastardo scored Luis Tello and Orlando Chivilli to give the DSL Pirates1 a 5-2 lead.
The DSL Pirates1 tacked on another run in the ninth when Osvaldo Gavilan hit a solo home run.
Mario Garcia (3-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Starling Javier (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
DSL Pirates1 took advantage of some erratic DSL Indians/Brewers pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.
