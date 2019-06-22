Godley expected to start as Arizona hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (32-42, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-39, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (1-2, 6.67 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (3-4, 6.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Diamondbacks are 11-23 against NL West opponents. Arizona has hit 117 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with 20, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 16-19 against division opponents. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .225 batting average. Buster Posey leads the team with an average of .246. The Giants won the last meeting 11-5. Jeff Samardzija secured his fourth victory and Alex Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and six RBIs for San Francisco. Taylor Clarke took his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 95 hits and is batting .309. Nick Ahmed is 9-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 24 extra base hits and has 29 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-25 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .257 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants: 6-4, .247 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (groin), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back), Pablo Sandoval: day-to-day (undisclosed).