Orioles look to end 10-game losing streak against Mariners

Baltimore Orioles (21-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-46, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Andrew Cashner (6-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Mariners: Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.03 ERA, .86 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last 10 games.

The Mariners are 16-24 in home games. Seattle has hit 141 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 18, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Orioles are 12-27 in road games. Baltimore has slugged .392 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .558. The Mariners won the last meeting 10-9. Mike Leake recorded his seventh victory and Mallex Smith went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Seattle. Sean Gilmartin registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .493. Omar Narvaez is 13-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Dwight Smith Jr. leads the Orioles with 42 RBIs and is batting .254. Chance Sisco is 5-for-19 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .263 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles: 0-10, .229 batting average, 8.58 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Orioles Injuries: John Means: 10-day IL (left shoulder strain), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Trey Mancini: day-to-day (arm), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).